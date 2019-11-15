Nippers at the ready for Sunday

Nippers competition will be in full competition mode on Sunday

NIPPERS: Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club will host the first of three, 3 Point Carnivals in the junior surf sport calendar on Sunday.

Nippers from under-8 to U15 will battle it out on the sand and in the ocean at Tannum Sands main beach in a friendly competition with our neighbouring Yeppoon and Emu Park nippers.

The U8s are looking to shine in their first-ever surf sports carnival and gain valuable skills and racing experience while maintaining a theme of fun and team spirit.

U8 Nipper Morgan Knott and Sonny Boi Lindley are excited about getting the chance to race.

"Last year in Green Caps we had heaps of fun and learned some cool things about sun and surf safety, stranger danger and what it takes to be a lifesaver, but this year we are old enough to join in the races and they are going to be so much fun," the boys said.

"We get to do a wade race, which is running and diving through the water like a dolphin and a deep wade race where we can swim a bit if it's too deep to run. We really like the beach sprints and flags too."

For the 11 and over age bracket, this will be their first chance to prove themselves worthy of selection in the North Team for the North versus South Challenge to be held at Agnes Water in February 2020.

Racing begins at 9am on Tannum Sands main beach.

FAST FACTS

The 3 Point Carnivals are a series of 3 carnivals held in both the north and south sectors of the Wide Bay Capricorn Branch over the season.

North (Capricorn) is made up of Yeppoon, Emu Park and Tannum Sands.

South (Wide Bay) is made up of Hervey Bay, Elliott Heads, Bundaberg, Moore Park and Agnes Water.

These carnivals are used to select the best competitors to represent the North and South teams at the Annual North v South Challenge held at Agnes in February next year.

The second 3 Point Carnival will be hosted by Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club on December 8.