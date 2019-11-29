Menu
Back L-R: Sophie O'Neill, Brooke Copsey, Jake Devine, Stephanie Elliott, Kade Goudie, Rhiannon Copsey, Camille Bebendorf, Abby-Rose Churchward, Millie Hinz.Front L-R: Jack Lynch, Kai Devine, Oscar Wemmerslager, Kane Martin, Taj Andrews and Brady Blake
Water Sports

Nippers full of adrenaline for competition in Currumbin

NICK KOSSATCH
Rebecca Devine and
29th Nov 2019 5:07 PM | Updated: 5:09 PM
NIPPERS: The cream of Tannum Sands Junior Surf Lifesaving are representing Queensland Country in Currumbin at the State Interbranch Championships.

GALLERY: All about fun and the rest takes care of itself

PHOTOS: Nippers show shore signs on the weekend

The nippers take on the competition from Point Danger, Sunshine Coast and South Coast Branches.

Tannum Sands Ocean coach John Andrews is also the head coach of the QC side.

"I am proud of the large representation by our Tannum Nippers," he said.

Jake Devine
Jake Devine

"The team was selected based on the results from the North Australian Championships held in Mackay and is made up of four water and two beach athletes, both male and female, from each age group, and Tannum makes up almost one quarter of the team."

The other athletes are from various clubs from Cairns to Hervey Bay.

"None of us really get much surf at our regular beaches, so this weekend's conditions might test a few out," Andrews said.

In his fourth QC campaign, Jake Devine is in the under-17 category.

"I have been training pretty hard in the pool and in the ocean before and after school and on the weekends," he said.

"My favourite race is the swim."

While the races are individual events, points are allocated based on their combined overall positions, with first receiving one point, two for second, three for third and so on.

The team with the lowest points total from their four competitors' combined wins that race.

Competition began with pool rescue at the Palm Beach Aquatic Centre on Friday and continues in the ocean and on the beach on Saturday.

