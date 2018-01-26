Nine-year road to citizenship

FAMILY JOURNEY: Aniket, Ashok, Seema, Abhiman and Arya Kumar became Australian citizens on Thursday night, the day before Australia Day.

AUSTRALIA Day will hold a special place in the hearts of 45 new Australians, after a citizenship ceremony held as part of the 2018 Australia Day Awards on Thursday.

Involved in that ceremony was the Kumar family, who took the new citizen pledge in front of a big crowd.

The family, originally of Indian descent, were the first people through the doors to register their attendance at the ceremony.

Dad Ashok said the family was proud to officially become Australian, having lived in the country for nine years.

"It means a lot after spending nine years trying to find a home for us,” Mr Kumar said.

"After spending so much time in different countries, travelling around for the last 15 or 16 years, we were trying to settle somewhere.

"The kids are all grown up so it's nice to have a country where they can live.

"And I think this is a beautiful country.”

An employee of multinational company Bechtel, Ashok was asked to come to Australia in 2009 after time in countries as far as Oman and the United States.

He said his family enjoyed the Aussie lifestyle, while he and his wife Seema enjoyed the security and facilities available for their children.

"I have found this country a good country because they have everything for the family, plus they play cricket,” Mr Kumar said.

"It's a very safe country so I really like it for my kids.

"My son just graduated from high school and he's going to uni and getting what he wants.”

While the family has lived in Australia for nine years and has always celebrated Australia Day, the citizenship ceremony means this year will forever be special.

"There are no fireworks in Gladstone, but when we were in Bunbury there was and in Brisbane there was,” Mr Kumar said.

"We always participated and enjoyed it as a family, and we will do the same thing every Australia Day.”