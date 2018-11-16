Nine things to keep you busy this weekend

RAISING FUNDS: Brad Dingle, Stuart Andrews and Mitch Brennan are ready for Saturday's woodchop.

RAISING FUNDS: Brad Dingle, Stuart Andrews and Mitch Brennan are ready for Saturday's woodchop. Mike Richards GLA131118CHOP

1. One for the road, well polished tour

Cricket legends Doug Walters, Len Pascoe and Jeff Thomson visit Calliope Country Club for a round of golf and tales from the dressing rooms today and tonight.

The afternoon and evening will include four-person ambrose golf from midday before a roast buffet dinner and entertainment.

When: Friday, golf from noon, dinner from 6.30pm

How much: Limited availability, bookings essential. Call 49757454

2. Calliope Central twilight markets

Giving local artists, crafters, gardeners and performers the opportunity to showcase their talents, the Calliope twilight markets are on again this weekend.

The family-friendly atmosphere at Calliope Central will make everyone feel welcome to come and browse the local wares.

When: Friday, 5.30-8.30pm

How much: Free

The Calliope Historical Village twilight markets. Mike Richards GLA110217NITE

3. Jay Hoad live at Rocky Glen Hotel

Kick back and enjoy live entertainment at the Rocky Glen tonight when Jay Hoad takes the stage.

Don't miss the Fiji-born didgeridoo artist and stringed instrument virtuoso as you start your weekend on the right foot.

When: Friday, 6-10pm

How much: Free

4. Woodchopping and annual community fundraiser

Miriam Vale Hotel comes alive this weekend with a wood chop competition featuring competitors from around Australia to coincide with their annual community fundraiser.

There'll be plenty of action from late morning with free entry and live entertainment through the evening as vital funds are raised for community organisations.

When: Saturday, 11.30am onwards

How much: Free

5. City vs Country drought relief fundraiser

Drought relief will receive a big boost on Saturday night when the Calliope Roosters and Calliope Rotary Club host a City vs Country charity rugby league match.

Gladstone councillors Peter Masters and Kahn Goodluck will lead the sides in the main game at Bunting Park, where there will also be kids' activities and food and drinks.

When: Saturday from 3pm with the main game at 6.30pm.

How much: Gold coin donation

Gladstone Councillors Peter Masters and Kahn Goodluck will take part in this weekend's drought fundraiser at Calliope Roosters Rugby League Club. Matt Taylor GLA141118FOOTY

6. Umbilical Brothers live

The Umbilical Brothers are back in town to present their show Speedmouse at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The limited theatrical run celebrates the 15th anniversary of Speedmouse, with the live action, fast paced, rewind, slow motion, frame-by-frame adventure like no other.

When: Saturday, 8pm

How much: Adults $49.90, concessions $44.90

7. Raw Muscle Entertainment

It's girls' night out at Queen's Hotel this weekend as the guys from Raw Muscle Entertainment head through town.

When: Saturday, 8-11pm

How much: Gold ticket $60, silver $50, general $30

BIG GUNS: Raw Muscle will be appearing at the Queens Hotel on Saturday night.

8. Pink Stumps Day

Head on down to The Glen Cricket Club at Sun Valley Oval to watch our police take on the firies in a charity cricket match.

Raising money for the McGrath Foundation, there will be family activities such as face painting, colouring-in competition, jumping castle and the opportunity to meet Constable Clancy and Blazer Bear.

When: Sunday, 9am-1pm

How much: Gold coin donation

9. Sunday sesh and open mic

The Young Australian Hotel is the place to be on Sunday afternoon with open mic in the public bar.

When: Sunday, 2pm

How much: Free