Nine things to keep you busy this weekend

LEST WE FORGET: Amy Veach, 16 at last year's Remembrance day service at ANZAC Park, Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA111117REMDAY

1. Lowmead three-car challenge

One of the biggest events on the calendar is on this weekend as the Lowmead 3 car challenge kicks off.

There'll be three action-packed days of off-road racing with 16 registered teams joining the event from as far as Townsville and Brisbane.

Head down to Clarky's Petrolhead Paradise on Clarkes Road, Lowmead and cheer on the teams across all 10 stages.

When: Friday 6pm - Sunday 12pm

How much: Friday $50 per person weekend pass, Saturday $40 per person weekend pass, Sunday only $15, kids under 16 free

2. Friday night at Crow Street Creative

Head on down to Crow Street for your dose of arts, music and culture.

Crow Street will host Friday night with live entertainment, performances, food and art workshops in Gladstone's favourite arts precinct.

When: Friday, 6-9pm

How much: Gold coin donation

3. Roller disco: November Beach Party

PCYC Gladstone hosts this month's roller disco for all ages with a distinctive beach theme.

A fundraiser for Gladstone's roller derby league and Gladstone PCYC, the night is an opportunity to dress up in your best summer beach gear, with prizes for best dressed as well as games.

When: Friday, 6.30-9pm

How much: $10 per person including skate hire, BYO socks

4. 2018 Art Awards: Artist Talks

In conjunction with the 43rd Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards, six award winning artists will speak about their works.

Sharing information on their work, preferred techniques, backgrounds and creative processes this is a vital opportunity to see how local artists are making their mark in the community.

The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions.

When: Saturday 10.30am-12.30pm

How much: Free (RSVP by 5pm, Friday November 9 on 4976 6766.)

5. Indifferent LIVE! at Rocky Glen's

The Rocky Glen Hotel is your place for live entertainment on Saturday night.

Head on down and check out local band Indifferent performing live this weekend, as you rock the night away.

When: Saturday, 6-10pm

How much: Free

6. PCYC Markets

The PCYC markets are on again this Sunday morning, with lots of stalls to browse including clothing, bric-a-brac and fruit and veg.

It's sure to be a great family morning out and about with plenty for all ages.

When: Sunday, 8am-12pm

How much: Free

7. Discovery Coast Rotary markets

The Discovery Coast markets are on again this weekend at the 1770 SES grounds.

Head on down for a morning of markets and relaxation, and browse all the local goods on offer.

When: Sunday, 8am-12pm

How much: Free

8. Remembrance Day services

A number of services will be held across the region as part of remembrance day commemorations on Sunday, marking the 100th anniversary of the Armistice which ended World War I.

Services will be held at Gladstone's ANZAC Park from 10.30am, the Agnes Water, Mt Larcom and Boyne Island cenotaphs from 10.45am, and Calliope RSL Memorial Hall from 10.45am.

Check with your local RSL for service details.

When: Sunday, times vary

How much: Free

9. Brittany Elise performs live

Enjoy a Sunday Session by the water at Gladstone Yacht Club, as local talent Brittany Elise performs live.

Take the opportunity to chill and relax the weekend away as you kick back with some easy tunes and a drink or two.

When: Sunday, 3-6pm

How much: Free