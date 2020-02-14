Nine properties you can buy for a cool $1 million

WORTHY of the rich and famous, the region’s million-dollar listings were built to excite.

From beach houses with panoramic ocean views to farms with plenty of space for cattle, the upper end of the market is full of opportunity and style.

The Observer has put together a list of some of the region’s most expensive properties:

47 Blockwood Ave South, Agnes Water

$1,695,000

OUTDOORS meets indoors in this contemporary home.

Enjoy the bliss of your indoor garden or get some mates over for an afternoon on the large deck overlooking the water.

Located in the exclusive Sunrise at 1770 gated community, you’ll really feel like a celebrity.

Agent: John Dover, Tom Offermann Real Estate

Outdoors meets indoors at 47 Blockwood Ave South, Agnes Water

231 Awoonga Dam Rd, Benaraby

$1,695,000

JUST 5km from Lake Awoonga, this property is set up as a holiday destination.

The main house has four bedrooms but look a little further and you’ll find 10 cabins, each uniquely different to cater for all travellers’ needs.

Agent: Stan O’Connor, Ray White Tannum Sands

1272 Fingerboard Rd, Mount Tom

$1,600,000

Looking to make the ‘moove’ out to the country to try your hand at farm life?

Go no further, this Mount Tom cattle property is 315ha of pure opportunity, and only 10 minutes from Miriam Vale.

Agent: Vicki Emerton, PRDnationwide Agnes Water

1272 Fingerboard Rd, Mount Tom could be your next big ‘moove’

30 Pine Ave, West Gladstone

$1,540,000

IT’S not often you find a property with panoramic views and 2.23ha of land in the heart of town.

This property offers privacy and space for the whole family while boasting some of the best views Gladstone has to offer.

Agent: Ray White Gladstone and LJ Hooker Gladstone

33 Beach Houses Estate Road, Agnes Water

$1,450,000

A TROPICAL paradise awaits you at this home.

Relax and unwind in the gazebo by the pool or head down to the pristine beach.

Agent: Gordon Christian, PRDnationwide Agnes Water

Relax in your poolside gazebo at 33 Beach Houses Estate Rd, Agnes Water

108 Kenree Rd, Rosedale

$1,300,000

WITH Baffle Creek frontage and almost 130ha of land, this property offers owners an escape from busy town life.

It features vegetable and fruit gardens, a private boat ramp and provision for a 500m airstrip.

Growing vegetables and catching fish and crabs means you won’t even have to visit the store.

Agent: Lindsay Ward, Landmark Queensland

7 Upper Piper St, West Gladstone

$1,290,000

PERCH yourself atop the hill with this great entertainer.

This home offers the best of both worlds with its harbour views and bushland surrounds.

The best part? Lots of privacy, but only minutes from important amenities.

Agent: The Williams Team, Remax Gold

7 upper Piper St West Gladstone is nestled atop a hill and boasts harbour views

13 Gibbons Court, Agnes Water

$1,275,000

LAY back, relax and enjoy ocean views from your infinity pool.

This luxurious, contemporary and comfortable home is a “rare jewel” of the Pacific Coast.

Agent: Bill Meade, Ray White Agnes Water

38 Dolphin Terrace, South Gladstone

$1,195,000

LIKE working out in style? In this house you can, with the opportunity for an indoor gym with views across Gladstone.

Light filled, there is a relaxed, welcoming ambience throughout the home.

Agent: Bevan Rose, LJ Hooker Gladstone

