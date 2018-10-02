Nine new places to try in Gladstone

Carlie Urquart from Boy Espresso - A new coffee shop opening soon over the road from the showgrounds entrance.

Carlie Urquart from Boy Espresso - A new coffee shop opening soon over the road from the showgrounds entrance. Mike Richards GLA090818CAFE

GLADSTONE residents will be spoilt for choice with almost a dozen new businesses springing to life across town.

Everything from artisan cheese from The Deli Plate to confectionery buffet at Kandy Couture is on the menu.

NEW TO TOWN

The Deli Plate

Boy Espresso

The Coffee Window

Kin Coffee Co.

Charlie's Cuts

Calliope Gift, Garden and Party

Kandy Couture

Pie Face

The Red Rocket Diner

In August three coffee shops, The Coffee Window, Kin Coffee Co and Boy Espresso opened their doors.

On Toolooa St, a sign at the service station reveals pie franchise, Pie Face is opening.

Bororen is now home to American-style food with The Red Rocket Diner serving up traditional American food.

Over in Calliope, party supplies are all the rage after Helen Dean and Noel Skinner's Calliope Gift, Garden and Party opened just in time for Halloween.

Helen, who has worked in security around Gladstone since 2006, said a lifestyle change was behind the decision to set up shop.

"There's nothing like this out here," Ms Dean said.

Helen Dean and Noel Skinner are the owners Calliope Gift, Garden and Party, which is opening on Friday September 7. Matt Taylor GLA060918PARTY

Two weeks ago a new hair salon at the Gladstone Backpackers, Charlie's Cuts, started servicing the region.

Stylist Jasmyn Voss said the affordable prices was bringing in a frenzy of customers.

"We opened with opening specials and it brought in bulk people through the door," Mrs Voss said.

"With the downturn in Gladstone we really need to keep it affordable.

"The luxury of a haircut and style is always the first to go. It shouldn't have to be that way."

Across the road from Gladstone South State School is Brenda Oglesby-Strong's coffee window designed with Gladstone mothers on the morning school run in mind.

Fun spaces, different coffee flavours and a suburban location have created the perfect brew for barrista Sam Lintern's Kin Coffee Co.

On Tank St, Boy Espresso is also winning the hearts of locals through coffee.