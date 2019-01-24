Nine clubs that benefit in first round of Council grants

BOOST: Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association is one of nine clubs to receive funds from the latest round of Gladstone Regional Council grants.

NINE Gladstone Region sporting and recreation clubs will share in almost $10,000 as part of Gladstone Regional Council's first round of club development and facility assistance grants for 2019.

Baffle Creek Boat Club, Discovery Coast Sport and Recreation Association, Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association, Gladstone Martial Arts Academy and Gladstone Swimming Club will use funds for the purchase of equipment.

Gladstone Junior Golf Club (professional development), Brothers Junior Rugby League Football Club (volunteer training), Port Curtis Sailing Club (strategic plan development) and Port Curtis District Scouts (marketing equipment) will use allocated funds for other projects.

Grant amounts ranged from $655.20 up to $1200 for a total amount of $9692.20.

Council's second grant window opens on March 1. Visit its website for details.