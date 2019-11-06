Nightshift mode won’t stop Dow

MOTORSPORT:The yearn for an adrenaline rush is too much for Anthony Dow to resist.

This weekend he will be one of 50-60 competitors who will take part in the three-day Lister Motors 2019 Lowmead 3 Car Challenge starting on Friday at 6pm.

RELATED STORY: GALLERY: Clowns of Carnage win a tight Lowmead event race

RELATED STORY: Winch willpower is on for Lowmead challenge

It’s also the 10th year for the famous motorsport event.

“I have been running it since we started and have had enough of running it,” Dow said.

“I’m the only committee member who has not yet competed and have not raced for two years but also have never raced at Lowmead before.”

Dow said he had put in about 200 hours preparing his Sundown racing GQTB 4.5 wagon truck.

“I have had on and off sleep and have basically worked on it 10-12 hours each day and through the night and have had between 4-5 hours sleep,” he said.

Dow’s teammates are Daniel Walsh in his Patrol Turbo and Steven Gordon who’ll put his Range Rover through its paces.

There will be a break in a somewhat of a meteorological tradition.

The Big Dry will prevent the otherwise usual November thunderstorms, which have made for interseting racing in previous years.

“At the moment it’s beautiful and green and it has had a bit of rain,” Dow said.

However, drivers can expect more dust and not much mud with hot and dry weather forecast before and during competition.

Some of the work Dow has put into his truck has included: a complete paint job, two new doors, new alternator and two new discs just to name a few.

The track is located at Clarky’s Petrolhead Paradise at 604 Clarkes Rd, Lowmead. A weekend pass for spectators, covering the whole three days, costs $50pp while it’s $40pp for Saturday and Sunday’s action.

Sunday’s final day of racing costs $15pp.

It’s free for children under 16 as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

There will be plenty of camping space available as well as food, drinks, toilets and hot showers.

Competition will consist of 10 stages over three days.