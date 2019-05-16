Menu
ON THE RISE: Gladstone Region is experience above-average temps.
Nights set to heat up with pressure above, below region

Sarah Barnham
16th May 2019 7:00 PM
JUST like that the pre-winter cold snap is gone and has been replaced with consistent, warmer temperatures across the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted warmer than average temperatures for the Gladstone Region with a high pressure system to the south and a low to the north.

BoM meterologist David Crock said the Gladstone Region would keep mild temperatures throughout the week with temperatures more than 3C above the average at night time.

"Gladstone will see some pretty consistent weather this week,” Mr Crock said.

"We have got a big, strong high pressure system over south east Queensland at the moment and it's moving very slowly.

"That system is causing some onshore winds and southeasterlies for Gladstone, creating a pretty mild but humid air mass.”

Day temperatures are expected to reach between 25-26C with night time dropping to about 18-19C.

Mr Crock said it was likely the sunshine was here to stay with a 20-30 per cent chance of rain each day next week.

"There's a small chance for the odd shower or two,” Mr Crock said.

"The region won't see any effects of the low pressure system (ex-tropical cyclone Ann) moving to the west across the north of the Gulf of Carpentaria.”

