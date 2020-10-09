Menu
Traffic on the Bruce Highway is heavily backed up due to a caravan rollover at Coochin Creek. Photo: Clayton's Towing
Breaking

Nightmare Bruce Hwy commute after caravan rollover

Ashley Carter
9th Oct 2020 10:30 AM
Traffic is at a standstill on the Bruce Highway at Coochin Creek after a caravan rolled, blocking the southbound lanes on Friday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the rollover on the Johnston Rd off-ramp about 9.30am and assessed two patients.

Congestion buster: How $1.9b will transform the Bruce

Why an extra $119m was needed for Bruce Hwy upgrade

Traffic is heavily delayed following a caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway at Coochin Creek. Photo: Queensland Traffic camera
There were no serious injuries and both patients declined ambulance transport.

The crash has caused nightmare traffic for drivers heading south, with police warning significant delays.

Traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper traffic backed up. Motorists have been urged to proceed with caution or seek an alternative route.

Caution Bruce Highway South bound, Glasshouse Moutians, Car and Caravan crash. Highway was closed, just clearing now. Large traffic bank up.

Posted by Clayton's Towing on Thursday, 8 October 2020
