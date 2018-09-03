Menu
ENVIABLE JOB: Tondoon Botanic Garden volunteer Emma Britstra nursing Zac the orphaned whiptail wallaby during the Creatures of the Night tour.
ENVIABLE JOB: Tondoon Botanic Garden volunteer Emma Britstra nursing Zac the orphaned whiptail wallaby during the Creatures of the Night tour.
Night tours show nature in moonlight

3rd Sep 2018 4:30 AM

THE night life at Tondoon Botanic Gardens came to life last Friday night with a Creatures of the Night tour.

About 30 people ventured out in the moonlight to explore the wonders of the Port Curtis region.

Habits for Habitat of Gladstone Wildlife Jodi Jones said the night tour was a great way for locals to get out and see nature's night life.

"There were lots of little ones running around with torches, we saw some microbats and flying foxes,” Ms Jones said.

"We investigated spiders and saw signs of squirrel gliders and echidna signatures and markings.

"These tours are a great opportunity to get out into the environment, and even the gum trees look amazing at night.”

The gardens hosted a night tour earlier this year and they are gaining popularity.

Tondoon Gardens business development officer Robyn Mulvena said the night tours showed more of what was around Gladstone at night.

"The tour takes them (visitors) around the first couple of beds and to the base of the rainforest habitat,” Ms Mulvena said.

"Every night is different ... with families and children who attend.

"They (night tours) are proving such a great success and (we) might have another one in December later this year.”

Gladstone Observer

    Local Partners