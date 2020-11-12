Menu
A Gladstone woman was caught drink-driving the morning after she’d been drinking.
Night before drinks catch Gladstone driver out

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
12th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
A GLADSTONE woman said she had been drinking scotch and coke the night before she was caught drink-driving.

Therese Mary Aldridge, 52, was pulled over on October 4 at 10.50am, on Hampton Dr, Tannum Sands, for a random breath test.

She returning a blood alcohol content of 0.078.

Aldridge pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink-driving.

She was fined $500 and granted a work licence for three months.

