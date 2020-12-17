Menu
Nicole Kidman’s TV production caught up in wild weather

David Kirkpatrick
17th Dec 2020 6:10 AM | Updated: 6:17 AM
FOR the makers of Nicole Kidman's Nine Perfect Strangers it may be no lights, camera or action today as a power outage threatens the shooting schedule in Byron shire.

The production was meant to shoot scenes in Federal today but the village and 600 houses in the area near Possum Creek and Bangalow are without power this morning.

Essential Energy reported the power went off at about 2am this morning and that may also disrupt shooting of Nine Perfect Strangers today.

Filming of the series has been going on in the region for the past few months and cast and crew are getting a taste of the wild weather the Northern Rivers is famous for.

Shooting of scenes at Federal were scheduled from 4pm to 8pm

Essential Energy is reporting on its website the power outage is from an unknown source and crews are investigating.

Nine Perfect Strangers is being shot as a television mini series but is based on the 2018 best-selling novel by Liane Moriarty.

