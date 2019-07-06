Nhulundu to focus on Indigenous health

FOR almost 20 years, Nhulundu Health Service has proven to be one of the most proactive Indigenous community organisations in regional Queensland.

The service is focussed on high-level health care - medical services and procedures - and improving the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Gladstone and the region.

Business services co-ordinator Naomi Jackson has seen the health service grow over the years to have a professional team that ensures the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

"It's an Aboriginal medical service that is community controlled and is governed by a board that is elected to help organise it," Naomi said.

"We offer allied health services and programs such as the aged care and family wellbeing unit and integrated team care."

The theme for NAIDOC 2019 is Voice, Treaty, Truth.

Naomi comes from the Gooreng Gooreng people and is proud of the rich history and tradition they have.

"We have a voice. We want to be heard and we need to be heard. I believe our voice tells the truth about the history of Australia," she said.

"Our people want a treaty and with it comes healing. It's for everyone not just for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. It is for everyone.

"The truth is about our 60,000-year history and where we are now at life in Australia."

Naomi wanted to stress NAIDOC week was not just for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders but for all Australians to learn about First Nations people of Australia. "I've always offered to my non-Murri friends to come along and march with us," she said.

"Come to the picnic and eat with us and learn and share our stories of our history and our future."

Naomi wanted to point out an important link between Nhulundu Health Service and NAIDOC week.

"Because of the struggles of our old people we should not forget our history that helped us to get what we have here now," she said.

"It's great to promote this service and showcase what we have for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health care services."