Next year’s show holiday date chosen

GLADSTONE Regional Council has nominated the date for the 2021 Gladstone Show public holiday.

This followed a request by the Office of Industrial Relations (OIR) for the council to nominate a “special holiday” for the 2021 calendar year by August 21.

The two choices presented to the council by the OIR were a Show Holiday or Bank Holiday.

As a Bank Holiday is not classified as a “public holiday”, the council did not consider that selection any further.

A ReachTel phone poll was conducted in July 2018 to gain community feedback into a proposed show holiday and attendance at the Gladstone Show.

Some 75 per cent of participants indicated that they would like to see the holiday align with a long weekend.

In 2020, Monday, August 10 was nominated as the Gladstone Show Holiday in line with the

Brisbane “Ekka” Show Holiday.

The council resolved in favour of aligning with the Brisbane “Ekka” Show Holiday once again next year, and designated Monday, August 9, as the Gladstone Show Holiday date.