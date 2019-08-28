Menu
HEALTH TALKS: GP Gaston Boulanger discusses the next move for an independent Gladstone and Banana hospital governance.
Next steps for Gladstone's hospital, GP issues

28th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE Regional Council was expected to meet with the Central Queensland Health and Hospital Services CEO Steve Williamson to discuss separation of Gladstone and Banana hospital into an independent board last night.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday general practitioner Gaston Boulanger praised Gladstone Hospital staff.

However he said statements made by CQHHS CEO Steve Williamson distracted from the issue that the hospital needed an intensive care unit and larger operating theatres.

"The new ED does not increase the level of services of the Gladstone Hospital,” Dr Boulanger said.

He said Mr Williamson's mention of the mental health Step-Up Step Down facility diverted from the hospital having no psychiatrists and two psychiatry registrars.

At last week's health meeting 50 people signed a document calling for an independent Gladstone and Banana health governance.

"We have been negotiating with CQHHS for many years and in all those years doctors have always advocated for an independent board,” Dr Boulanger said.

"Councillors and the mayor will have a talk with the CEO of CQHHS and hopefully it will be the start of a new discussion.”

Since the meeting a number of health professionals and community stakeholders signed a letter which was sent to minister for health Greg Hunt and minister for regional services Mark Coulton to ask to re-open the Distribution Priority Area to address the GP shortage.

