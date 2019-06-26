Next step in Jay Brogden murder cold case

Jay Brogden went missing from Cannonvale in April 2007.

A MAN accused over the 2007 killing of Jay Brogden will have his case mentioned again next month.

Braddon Charles Peter Butler has been charged with murder as part of an ongoing police investigation.

Murder-accused Mr Butler was extradited from Sydney and first appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court in April before the matter was transferred to Mackay.

A billboard has been erected on the Bruce Highway at Cannonvale in hope it will help solve the suspected murder of Airlie Beach man Jay Brogden in 2007. Queensland Police

It was first mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court this morning.

Mr Butler remains in custody.

Under state law anyone facing a murder charge is only able to make a bail application in the supreme court.

The court heard the case would be adjourned for one month so the defence could consider the brief of evidence.

It will be mentioned again on July 24.