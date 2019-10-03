Menu
Police hoped the creation of a billboard on the Bruce Highway at Cannonvale would help solve the murder of Jay Brogden in 2007.
Crime

COLD CASE: Next step in alleged Airlie Beach killing

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
3rd Oct 2019 10:27 AM
LAWYERS for a man charged with the murder of Jay Brogden have asked for matters to be heard in early November to marry up with a co-accused in the alleged cold case killing.

Braddon Charles Peter Butler was charged in April this year with the 21 year old's death at Airlie Beach 12 years ago. He has not entered a plea.

Jay Brogden, 21, vanished in Cannonvale on April 21, 2007.
Mackay Magistrates Court heard Legal Aid Queensland solicitors, who represented Mr Butler, wanted matters to be mentioned again on November 7 to line up with the case against Gavin Philip Parnell, who is also charged with Mr Brogden's murder.

Both Mr Butler and Mr Parnell used to live in Airlie Beach.

Mr Brogden was last seen at Cannonvale on April 21, 2007. His body has never been found.

 

The 21 year old’s body has not been found.
Mr Butler was extradited from New South Wales earlier this year before being arrested and charged with Mr Brogden's murder.

Mr Parnell was arrested in Coffs Harbour in March by New South Wales police before he was extradited and charged with murder late last month.

The court heard that both matters should be heard together.

The cases will be mentioned on November 7.

