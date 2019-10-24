Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged by police after he allegedly broke into Bowen Police station.
A man has been charged by police after he allegedly broke into Bowen Police station. Monique Preston
Crime

Next step for man shot by police at Bowen

Monique Preston
by
24th Oct 2019 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bowen man who was shot by police after he allegedly broke through the back door of Bowen Police Station has been discharged from hospital.

Townsville Hospital today confirmed the 35-year-old Bowen man was released from hospital on Wednesday.

Bowen Police said he was now in custody in Townsville, awaiting his next court appearance in Bowen Magistrates Court on December 3.

The man had been in hospital since the incident on October 9.

He has been charged with two counts of serious assault on police, as well as single counts of attempted murder, committing acts intending to do grievous bodily harm and break and enter premises after the incident.

More Stories

bowen police shooting bowen police station custody police shooting whitsunday crime whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Top cop to return to work after acting as false JP

    premium_icon Top cop to return to work after acting as false JP

    News A POLICEMAN who was fined after purporting to be a Justice of the Peace and signing documents has been allowed to return back to work.

    • 24th Oct 2019 5:38 PM
    Woman climbs rail bridge, forces road closure

    premium_icon Woman climbs rail bridge, forces road closure

    News POLICE were forced to close roads and Aurizon was made to halt operations for over...

    $760m dredging project likely to impact water, marine life

    premium_icon $760m dredging project likely to impact water, marine life

    News A new report has revealed the finalised impact the Gladstone Port duplication is...

    ‘Money leaving Gladstone’: Call to buy out of town stuns

    premium_icon ‘Money leaving Gladstone’: Call to buy out of town stuns

    News Business says HookUp going against its community mantra