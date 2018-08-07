Next stage starting soon for $42M project

PROGRESS: An artist's impression of the $42 million Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department upgrade.

PROGRESS: An artist's impression of the $42 million Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department upgrade. Contributed

THE long overdue upgrade to Gladstone Hospital's emergency department will become a reality after the next stage of the $42million project was announced.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said plans were in place to upgrade the ED after the completion of the Park St carpark.

"This is a massive project - $42 million in total with the carpark and new build. This will be a state-of-the-art emergency accident centre,'' Mr Butcher said.

"We know there's plenty to do but this is certainly the starting point for the future of health in this area.

"We envisage the total build will be finished in 2020 ... it will take just over a year to build the new facility.''

Mr Butcher was pleased the project had reached its next stage after lobbying for an emergency department upgrade for more than six years.

"When I first ran for state member in 2012 it was loud and clear that we needed more infrastructure here at the Gladstone Hospital," he said.

"Once we get this accident and emergency (facility) out of the way then it's up to myself to get into the next phase.

"The wards need an upgrade so that comes next."

CQ Hospital and Health Service chief executive Steve Williamson said the finished product would give Gladstone one of the best emergency departments in regional Queensland.

"We'll have dedicated paediatric spaces as well as add-on space in the emergency department. There will be better facilities for those with mental health needs and a whole range of benefits,'' he said.

"It also allows us to create the capacity to refurbish and invest in our outpatients capability so it isn't just about improved emergency department services.

"We've got great plans for more specialist outpatient services in Gladstone and specialist surgery.

"This is all part of our ambition to offer more care close to home."

The tender for the main contractor will be called next month and is expected to be awarded in December.

There will be a preference for the work to be carried out by a local contractor.