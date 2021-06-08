The Coalition is currently level with Labor on a two-party-preferred basis for the first time since February, but popular support for Scott Morrison as Prime Minister has plunged following Victoria's latest Covid-19 lockdown extension, quarantine system, and national vaccine rollout.

According to an exclusive Newspoll conducted between June 2 and June 5 for The Australian, the two major parties are in a 50-50 deadlock on a two-party-preferred basis.

The Coalition is up two points on the last poll, which reflected public sentiment towards the May 11 budget.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval has dropped four points to 54 per cent, while those dissatisfied with his performance rose five points to 43 per cent. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman

The Coalition had trailed Labor in the wake of the Brittany Higgins rape allegations, the sexual assault claims against former attorney-general Christian Porter earlier this year, and the ongoing status of women in politics.

The Coalition's primary vote of 41 per cent remains unchanged since April, hovering around its election victory result of 41.4 per cent in May 2019.

Labor's primary vote remains unchanged at 36, which is up almost three points ahead of its last election result.

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese poses for photos at the Mount Coot-the lookout in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

The biggest movement in the poll was a steep decline in approval for Mr Morrison's performance after his spat with the Andrews government over who was to blame for the latest breakout in Victoria, which has plunged the state into another lockdown.

Mr Morrison's approval has dropped four points to 54 per cent, while those dissatisfied with his performance rose five points to 43 per cent.

Newspoll: Steep rise in dissatisfaction with PM

This has placed his net ­positive approval rating at its lowest net result since March 2020.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese's approval has dropped one point and dissatisfaction with his performance has also risen one point.

As preferred prime minister, Mr Morrison fell two points to 53 per cent while Mr Albanese rose two points to 32 per cent.

