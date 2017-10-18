25°
Newspaper deliveries unfulfilled due to localised flooding

Some newspapers failed to be delivered.
Sarah Steger
by

OVER the last 48hrs extensive rain has been impacting the central Queensland to Brisbane regions with several townships receiving over 100+mm in the last 24hrs.

We are experiencing impacts to delivery times due to the precautionary measures that have been undertaken across the network.

As a result of localised flooding across Biloela, Agnes Waters and Miriam Vale, Goovigen, Avondale, Yandaran, Rosedale & Baffle Creek our contractors/drivers have not been able to fulfill deliveries into these townships.

Impacted deliveries:

  • The Morning Bulletin: 350
  • Courier Mail: 250
  • The Australian: 50
  • The Observer: 20

Localised flooding in Bundaberg has impacted deliveries into Moore Park and several streets that were cut off.

All contractors have been advised to take all care and ensure that safety remains a high priority.

News Corp employed drivers have been sent an SMS as a reminder to adhere to NCA safety protocols and not to drive through flooded roads or carriageways.

No incidents have been recorded in relation to the current weather event.

The QLD Logistics team will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as required.

Gladstone Observer
