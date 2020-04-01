Newsagent goes the extra mile amid virus outbreak

Nextra Valley News owner Rosalie McPherson said she's seen an increase in art supply, puzzle and activity sales in light of the COVID-19 outbreak

NEWSAGENTS have been classed as an essential service under COVID-19 guidelines, ensuring residents can still get their hands on newspapers, magazines and a variety of other goods.

Nextra Valley News owner Rosalie McPherson said many customers relied on the daily newspaper to get their news and information.

“Our demographic here is an older demographic and a lot of people don’t have access to computers and laptops,” Ms McPherson said.

The business has put measures in place to help reduce the risk of the spread of the virus.

“For certain people that are quite elderly, I tell them to pull up out the front and I go out to them to save them coming in,” Ms McPherson said.

“That’s working quite well.”

The store also has floor markings for social distancing and information sheets about the virus.

“When people are looking, if they were in looking at magazines, (the crosses) give them an idea of how far they should be from the other person,” she said.

Staff clean the counter regularly.

Ms McPherson said the store was still accepting cash, but was cautious handling it.

She said she had also made sure she had plenty of items on the shelves to keep people entertained during isolation.

“We’ve got jigsaws which I got in earlier this week and we’re already running out of them so I’ve got more coming,” she said.

“Parents that are home could do a jigsaw with the children, even if it’s a little bit harder than a children’s one.”

Colouring books, art supplies and family games have also been hot sellers.

Ms McPherson said sales of games and puzzles probably meant families were spending more time together during isolation, which was a good thing.