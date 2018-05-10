RENT HITS HOME: Gladstone newsagent shuts up shop

Park Street News and Gifts has closed at the Night Owl centre.

Park Street News and Gifts has closed at the Night Owl centre. Mike Richards GLA100518CLOS

IT'S a sad day for Gladstone residents as their long-time news agency closes it's doors.

The newsagent at Park Street next to the Night Owl on Dawson Rd closed yesterday.

The owner Aaron Cameron declined to comment but the shut is believed to be part of rental costs.

Now with newspapers plastered to the windows, locals like Sharon Meyer said it was sad to see the shop go.

"I will miss it, we used to go all the time to buy our lucky lotto tickets and the staff were lovely too," she said.

"We don't have a newsagent in Calliope anymore so that's why my husband and I started to go there. It's a great shame."

Four news agencies remain across Gladstone including at the Valley, Clinton, Kin Kora, Kirkwood.

It is rumoured Clinton's newsagency is closing this weekend.

The sudden shop close at Park Street follows Herron Todd White Commercial's monthly review.

In April the report forecast that rental affordability would be an issue for tenants and the trend hasn't seem to shake for May.

"Gladstone continues to experience tough economic conditions in the retail sector and we consider that 2018 will see continued levels of vacancy and bargaining power for tenants," the report revealed.

"Vacancies are now occurring in the Gladstone Valley shopping centre, which for the main part of previous years maintained relatively good levels of occupancy. As leases established during superior market conditions come to an end, it is now no longer affordable to continue at the same rental levels for many local businesses.

"It is critical for investors to have consideration for the passing rental and lease commencement date and the strength of the tenant going forward. In the event that the tenant vacates, it is likely that there will be a lengthy period of vacancy to follow."