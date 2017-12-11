Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News Corp to partner with Ladbrokes from February

Mandela Dreaming ridden by Baylee Nothdurft wins race 1 at Clifford Park. Saturday, 25th Nov, 2017.
Mandela Dreaming ridden by Baylee Nothdurft wins race 1 at Clifford Park. Saturday, 25th Nov, 2017. Nev Madsen

MEDIA giant News Corp Australia has struck a deal for Ladbrokes Australia to become its major wagering partner in Queensland, South Australia, Northern Territory and Tasmania from February 1.

News Corp, publisher of this masthead, recently signalled the importance of wagering to its future growth when it purchased the country's largest thoroughbred wagering affiliate company punters.com.au.

"Ladbrokes is committed to these markets and they have identified a holistic partnership with News Corp as integral to their plans to capture market share,” News Corp chief operating officer, publishing, Damian Eales said.

As part of the three-year agreement, News Corp's form guides in Queensland, SA, Tasmania and the NT will carry exclusive Ladbrokes branding and odds integration.

Ladbrokes will also become the exclusive wagering partner for NRL and AFL in 23 metropolitan and regional news titles in these territories and for NRL, AFL and US Sports on news.com.au. Ladbrokes CEO Jason Scott said the deal underlined his company's commitment to Australian punters.

We expect the partnership to add a range of innovations for readers on our print and digital assets next year.

Topics:  horse racing industry ladbrokes australia news corp

Gladstone Observer
Indigenous cruise to fill gap in Gladstone tourism market

Indigenous cruise to fill gap in Gladstone tourism market

An Indigenous tourism venture is preparing to lure Gladstone's cruise ship passengers with the stories of the Great Barrier Reef

‘He’s a great man’: Gaze’s tears for fallen teammate

Former Melbourne Tigers star Blair Smith.

Gaze’s tears for former Melbourne Tigers teammate

Teamwork nurtures success for young filmmaker

No Caption

Young filmmaker says nomination was a team effort.

Christmas callout for more foster carers

RSPCA foster carer, Kirsty Josefski, with Darcy, a 6 month old female Bull Arab, who is avaivlable for adoption. The RSPCA Gladstone are currently seeking temporary foster carers over the Christmas period to cater for full time carers going on holiday.

RSPCA are looking for temporary foster carers over Christmas break.

Local Partners