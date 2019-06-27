NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

IT HAS been a busy news week in the Gladstone region.

To make it easier for you to catch up on what's been happening, The Observer has compiled a list of the top 5 stories that have made headlines.

Charter Boat Fire

14 members of an extended family spent Monday morning clinging on to the side of a dory boat off the coast of Gladstone. One survivor, Kevin Alexander, shared his story about how the group survived those tense moments.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew a man in his 70s to hospital, after he was one of the 14 people on board a charter boat which caught fire off Gladstone's coast. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

Doctor's Concerns

A Gladstone doctor has spoken out about his concerns regarding the management and physical state of Gladstone Hospital. He wants immediate action.

Gladstone Hospital Luke J. Mortimer

Changing of the Guard

After eight years in the top job, Gladstone Area Group Apprentices chief executive officer Leigh Zimmerlie is set to retire from the position.

CHANGING OF THE GUARD: GAGAL's outgoing CEO Leigh Zimmerlie CEO, chairman Peter Corones AM and incoming interim CEO Michael Walz. Contributed

Job Opportunities

Tasked with overseeing the major works for East Shores Stage 1B, one of Australia's largest construction companies is still after a helping hand from local businesses.

Gladstone Ports Corporation chair Peter Corones, Hutchinson Builders director Russell Fryer, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and GPC acting CEO Craig Walker at the turning of the sod to mark the start of construction for the $29.5m East Shores Stage 1b project. Pictured in the background is cruise ship Carnival Spirit. Matt Harris

Mobile Phone Ban

The Victorian Department of Education and Training announced a blanket ban on mobile phones at all state schools from next year. Will Queensland follow suit?