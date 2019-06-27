NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week
IT HAS been a busy news week in the Gladstone region.
To make it easier for you to catch up on what's been happening, The Observer has compiled a list of the top 5 stories that have made headlines.
14 members of an extended family spent Monday morning clinging on to the side of a dory boat off the coast of Gladstone. One survivor, Kevin Alexander, shared his story about how the group survived those tense moments.
A Gladstone doctor has spoken out about his concerns regarding the management and physical state of Gladstone Hospital. He wants immediate action.
After eight years in the top job, Gladstone Area Group Apprentices chief executive officer Leigh Zimmerlie is set to retire from the position.
Tasked with overseeing the major works for East Shores Stage 1B, one of Australia's largest construction companies is still after a helping hand from local businesses.
The Victorian Department of Education and Training announced a blanket ban on mobile phones at all state schools from next year. Will Queensland follow suit?