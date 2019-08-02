Menu
Ken O'Dowd said his electorate would "accept" the construction of a nuclear power plant. EDF HO
NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

Mark Zita
by
2nd Aug 2019 12:00 PM

IT HAS been a busy news week in the Gladstone region.

To make it easier for you to catch up on what's been happening, The Observer has compiled a list of the top 5 stories that have made headlines.

Tharunicaa, 2, pictured in her father Nades' arms after she received surgery to have four rotten teeth removed.

Investigation launched, toddler has four teeth removed

Federal workplace authority Comcare is investigating the Department of Home Affairs' treatment of two Biloela-born toddlers who have been detained in Melbourne for 18 months.

Ken O'Dowd, Member for Flynn. Matt Taylor GLA180519ODOWD

O'Dowd says build nuclear plant in Flynn

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said his electorate would "accept” a nuclear power plant, as he threw his support behind an inquiry into the feasibility of adding nuclear power to Australia's energy mix.

Ken O'Dowd said his electorate would "accept" the construction of a nuclear power plant. JULIEN WARNAND

Mixed response to calls for nuclear plant

Mr O'Dowd's suggestion a nuclear power plant should be built in his electorate has been labelled as "rubbish”.

Gladstone CBD January 19, 2017. Mike Richards GLA190117GCBD

How Gladstone compares to the state-wide rental market

Gladstone's rental market has been declared "healthy”, according to a new report by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland.

Ryan Engel with some of his family members. Contributed

Young man fighting for life after crash

With injuries so severe it would make most people gasp, Ryan Engel's family can only try and move forward as they wait to see if he will awake from his coma.

