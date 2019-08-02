NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week
IT HAS been a busy news week in the Gladstone region.
To make it easier for you to catch up on what's been happening, The Observer has compiled a list of the top 5 stories that have made headlines.
Investigation launched, toddler has four teeth removed
Federal workplace authority Comcare is investigating the Department of Home Affairs' treatment of two Biloela-born toddlers who have been detained in Melbourne for 18 months.
O'Dowd says build nuclear plant in Flynn
Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said his electorate would "accept” a nuclear power plant, as he threw his support behind an inquiry into the feasibility of adding nuclear power to Australia's energy mix.
Mixed response to calls for nuclear plant
Mr O'Dowd's suggestion a nuclear power plant should be built in his electorate has been labelled as "rubbish”.
How Gladstone compares to the state-wide rental market
Gladstone's rental market has been declared "healthy”, according to a new report by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland.
Young man fighting for life after crash
With injuries so severe it would make most people gasp, Ryan Engel's family can only try and move forward as they wait to see if he will awake from his coma.