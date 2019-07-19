NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week
IT HAS been a busy news week in the Gladstone region.
To make it easier for you to catch up on what's been happening, The Observer has compiled a list of the top 5 stories that have made headlines.
Don't forget to put your vote in for Gladstone's best employee.
The region's ratepayers will be hit with general rate increase of almost 2per cent in the 2019/20 financial year.
Gladstone could be headed for a "health crisis” because general practices will struggle to hire doctors under a new area classification.
The decision by A-League club Brisbane Roar to visit Gladstone is being hailed as a major opportunity to foster football talent in the region.
A Gladstone mother who claimed more than $35,000 in Centrelink benefits she wasn't entitled to over three years has been jailed.
The NSW Supreme Court has dashed Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal's hopes of recovering millions in debt it claimed it was owed by New Hope Corporation.