NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett delivered the 2019-20 council budget at Gladstone Regional Council Chambers on 17 July 2019.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett delivered the 2019-20 council budget at Gladstone Regional Council Chambers on 17 July 2019. Matt Taylor GLA170719BUDGET

IT HAS been a busy news week in the Gladstone region.

To make it easier for you to catch up on what's been happening, The Observer has compiled a list of the top 5 stories that have made headlines.

Don't forget to put your vote in for Gladstone's best employee.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett delivered the 2019-20 council budget at Gladstone Regional Council Chambers on 17 July 2019. Matt Taylor GLA170719BUDGET

Gladstone Budget Announced

The region's ratepayers will be hit with general rate increase of almost 2per cent in the 2019/20 financial year.

Doctor. Contributed

Health crisis

Gladstone could be headed for a "health crisis” because general practices will struggle to hire doctors under a new area classification.

Football Central Queensland technical development manager and coach Mark Delaney with Gladstone Select Team captain Robbie Singleton Matt Taylor GLA170719ROAR

Major event coup

The decision by A-League club Brisbane Roar to visit Gladstone is being hailed as a major opportunity to foster football talent in the region.

Centrelink Building Centrelink

Centrelink fraud

A Gladstone mother who claimed more than $35,000 in Centrelink benefits she wasn't entitled to over three years has been jailed.

A week after the first load of coal arrives at the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal, dozers and trucks begin to move the coal to bed down the stockyard. Photo Mara Pattison-Sowden / The Observer Mara Pattison-Sowden

$130m payout hopes dashed

The NSW Supreme Court has dashed Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal's hopes of recovering millions in debt it claimed it was owed by New Hope Corporation.