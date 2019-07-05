NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

Photos of a Greyhound Australia bus on the Bruce Highway have highlighted the lucky escape of 16 passengers near Calliope crossroads in the early hours of Saturday morning.

IT HAS been a busy news week in the Gladstone region.

To make it easier for you to catch up on what's been happening, The Observer has compiled a list of the top 5 stories that have made headlines.

Calliope Bus Fire

Photos of a Greyhound Australia bus on the Bruce Highway have highlighted the lucky escape of 16 passengers near Calliope crossroads in the early hours of Saturday morning. Matt Taylor GLA290619BUSF

Sixteen bus passengers have had a lucky escape after the bus they were travelling in went up in flames on the Bruce Highway at Calliope early Saturday morning.

QAL Apprenticeship Program

QAL 2020 Apprenticeship Programme applications are now open. Successful applicants will join apprentices like Duncan Howland, Travis Richmond, Ryann Lambert and Taylah Murray. Contributed

Those looking to kick-start their career with a nationally accredited apprenticeship are encouraged to apply for QAL's 2020 Apprenticeship Program.

'Panicked' McDonald's motorist aimed car at police

McDonalds restaurant sign. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK310816cmaccas1

A Gladstone man has been jailed after a magistrate said his reckless and dangerous driving at a McDonald's carpark "could have killed a whole family”.

'I heard her scream': Woman, 22 guilty of Goondoon St attack

Both attacks occurred on Goondoon St, in the vicinity of licensed premises, in the early hours of Monday morning. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA100314ASSU

After hearing a Gladstone couple give evidence into a chaotic CBD street fight, an accused 22-year-old woman on trial decided to plead guilty.

Calliope SHS Foundation Principal

Calliope's new high school is beginning to take shape. Photopia Studio

The Department of Education has announced who will be the foundation principal for the new $66 million Calliope high school, opening next year.