NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week
IT HAS been a busy news week in the Gladstone region.
To make it easier for you to catch up on what's been happening, The Observer has compiled a list of the top 5 stories that have made headlines.
Sixteen bus passengers have had a lucky escape after the bus they were travelling in went up in flames on the Bruce Highway at Calliope early Saturday morning.
Those looking to kick-start their career with a nationally accredited apprenticeship are encouraged to apply for QAL's 2020 Apprenticeship Program.
'Panicked' McDonald's motorist aimed car at police
A Gladstone man has been jailed after a magistrate said his reckless and dangerous driving at a McDonald's carpark "could have killed a whole family”.
'I heard her scream': Woman, 22 guilty of Goondoon St attack
After hearing a Gladstone couple give evidence into a chaotic CBD street fight, an accused 22-year-old woman on trial decided to plead guilty.
Calliope SHS Foundation Principal
The Department of Education has announced who will be the foundation principal for the new $66 million Calliope high school, opening next year.