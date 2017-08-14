News agency brings up $700,000 winner

LUCKY STRIKE: Ian Chapman and Sarah Coombs at newsXpress Kin Kora hope to sell more winning tickets .

A LOCAL news agency is celebrating selling a winning $700,000 lotto ticket

A Gladstone man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at newsXpress Kin Kora, in the Stockland shopping centre.

Ian Chapman, newsXpress Kin Kora owner, said it was exciting to once again be the winning store in town.

"It's great news. We've sold about seven division one winning entries over our time but we've never had a response like this.

"It's the talk of the town,” he said.

"Gladstone is in a bit of a slump at the moment so any good news is always a positive. It gives people hope.”

Mr Chapman said he has been selling lotto tickets since the competition started 30 years ago.

He said there had been a fair bit of interest from passers-by since the winning ticket was announced.

"We're thrilled for the winner and hopefully (there'll be) many more to come for our customers,” he said.