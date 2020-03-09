Newley looking for more surfing success

MAGIC OF SURFING: Ron Newley is proud of his heritage and wants to bring more indigenous people into surfing.

SURFING: Ron Newley described his experience at the recent Wandiyali ATSI Indigenous Classic in Newcastle as a huge success.

The Agnes Water man finished ninth in the Open Men contingent.

“It was huge … they were six to eight-foot waves and have never been over the surf that big,” Newley said of the rough conditions at Newcastle’s Merewether Beach.

The 55-year-old finished third and second in the first two rounds of the Open and he said it was a close shave.

“I missed out on .2 of a point in making the semi-fonals,” Newley said.

There was an incident when he competed in the Malibu category.

“A wave dropped me big time and I had to get rescued,” he said.

“Someone on a jetski looked down on me and asked ‘are you right Ron?’.”

Thankfully he was not injured and the super-fit Newley is setting his sights on the 2020 Australian Indigenous Titles at bells Beach in Victoria in late May.

“I’m linking up with Cheyne Horan who has the number 1 surf school,” Newley said.

“He’ll give me tips of Bells Beach.”

