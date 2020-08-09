Newest rideshare competitor launched in Gladstone

NEW: Rideshare giant DiDi is set to enter the Gladstone market this week.

NEW: Rideshare giant DiDi is set to enter the Gladstone market this week.

FROM tomorrow DiDi Australia will be joining Uber and Ola as rideshare services available in Gladstone.

Gladstone joins 20 new cities where the service will be available, bringing the total up to 28.

DiDi offers competitive rideshare pricing and, on average, can be up to 10 per cent more affordable than other rideshare offerings in Gladstone.

READ MORE: New rideshare company coming to Gladstone

READ MORE: Women-only rideshare service rolls up to Gladstone

DiDi Australia General Manager Lyn Ma said he was thrilled to finally launch in Gladstone.

“We look forward to not only making ridesharing more affordable in the city, but also increase the opportunities for local rideshare drivers,” Mr Ma said.

“We take pride in providing Australia with a safe, reliable and value-for-money rideshare service so it’s tremendous to receive such significant recognition from Canstar Blue with a 5-star rating across all categories.

“With this recent expansion, we will strive to bring the best possible service to Gladstone’s rideshare users.”

New DiDi riders in Gladstone will receive a range of offers including 20 per cent off the first three rides capped at $10 per trip.

In addition, new Gladstone users will receive six 50 per cent off vouchers — capped at $20 each — to be used during the peak hours of 4pm-8pm on Thursday, Friday or Saturday across the first three weeks of launch.

New DiDi drivers approved before Monday will also receive a 0 per cent service fee until September 6.

New drivers approved on or after August 10 will receive a five per cent service feel until September 6.

DiDi Australia currently has approximately 75,000 active drivers and over 1.5 million active riders on its platform.

For more information or to sign up visit DiDi Australia online.