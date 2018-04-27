Newborn to carry on special family tradition

Alexander James Koivunen was born to parents Tamara and Lee at 1.22pm on April 19 at Gladstone Hospital.

A GLADSTONE couple have honoured their family by naming their first born child after those closest to them.

Alexander James Koivunen was born to Lee and Tamara Koivunen at Gladstone Hospital at 1.22pm on April 19, weighing 8 pound 3 ounces.

With a surname of Finnish descent, the young couple said they wanted to give Alexander a more traditional name, choosing to name him after Tamara's brother.

"I have a year older brother who was like a twin growing up, and when we were young he drowned in the bath and suffered brain damage," she said.

"He still learns a very slow development and over the years most of the family have had to show him pictures for memory.

"Because of my bond with him I was the only one he'd ever truly remember, so the name came from that attachment to him."

Alexander's middle name, James was also derived from a special bond Lee had with a family member.

"Lee has Asperger's, and James is his cousin and the only boy around his age who helped him through some really difficult times," Tamara said.

"Those are the main reasons, but the more we thought about it the more we found out the name was so significant to both families.

"The name Alexander also goes back through the family through lots of generations."

With the smitten couple excited to finally be celebrating with their new addition, they are looking forward to their son following their footsteps and growing up in Gladstone.

Lee, who works in his mother's flower shop and also plays in a band, said Gladstone was the perfect place to raise their family.

"At the moment we've got the shop and I've got a band who's been together 12 months now and we're all based in Gladstone," he said.

"I think it's just the fact that Gladstone's a bit quieter makes it easier.

"The pace is just a bit slower here."

With the couple living close to family, a helping hand from their "super excited" extended family won't be far away.

Both parents are hoping Alexander continues to settle in, with Tamara describing him as a "perfect" baby who is sleeping and feeding well.