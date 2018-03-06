Menu
FAMILY TIME: Louise Schultz and Nicholas Puller with newborn Sophia Elizabeth Puller.
News

Newborn Sophia welcomed into family

by Julia Bartrim
6th Mar 2018 4:30 AM

FIRST-time parents Louise Schultz and Nicholas Puller were thrilled to meet the newest addition to their family on the weekend.

Sophia Elizabeth Puller was born at 9.10pm on Saturday at the Mater Misericordiae Hospital in Gladstone.

She weighed in at six pounds and seven ounces and was doing "not too bad" in the sleeping department so far, according to her doting parents.

"She's just divine, (but) I'm being biased," Louise said.

Nick thought she might take after Louise personality-wise.

"I reckon, just the way she cries, the way she sits comfortably, she's got the lighter features in the hair too," he said.

Both agreed it was much too soon to tell who she will resemble physically.

"In the first six months they change so much," Nick said.

Louise said the experience of being a mother still felt "surreal"

"It's very surreal, but amazing, such an amazing experience," she said.

The couple chose the name Sophia purely because they thought it was a beautiful name, but Sophia's middle name - Elizabeth - is after Louise's nanna, who passed away when Louise's dad was only 18.

The Gladstone-based couple were expecting Nick's mother to visit in the afternoon and Nick's father to visit in a week or so.

Louise, who hails from Victoria, wasn't expecting to see her parents until March 21.

Louise said they had everything ready at home for Sophia.

"We're pretty much ready to face the next challenge in our life," she said.

The couple have three dogs, who might be in for a surprise when they "see a screaming baby in their face," Louise said.

Louise and Nick plan to hold a barbecue with family and friends to celebrate Sophia's arrival, but "nothing too extravagant," Louise said.

