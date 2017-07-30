Newborn proves very content

NEW ADVENTURE: Isaac and Katie Bramer with Piper Kate Bramer at Gladstone Hospital.

PIPER Kate Bramer has reached her first milestone, turning one week old after arriving in the world at 4.05am on July 22.

She is the first child of Calliope couple Isaac and Katie Bramer. She weighed 4.139kg when she was born.

New mum, Katie, said it was difficult choosing a name.

"We just sort of went through, looking online for names we liked, we had trouble deciding... we had a couple picked out and (Piper's) the one we've ended up going with,” she said. "She wasn't in any rush to meet us she waited an extra week after her due date, we were just getting impatient to meet her.”

Piper is already showing a resemblance to family members, Katie said.

"She's got her dads (blue) eyes,” she said.

So far Piper has been letting her parents sleep during the night.

"We took her for her first shopping trip on Wednesday, she slept the whole time,” Katie said.

Piper met her grandparents on the day she was born.

"They are absolutely smitten with her, they are wanting photos,” Katie said.

Katie's family is from Mackay and Isaac's from Binjour, west of Hervey Bay.

Although both sides of the family returned home after the birth, they do not have to wait long to see Piper again because she will be christened at the Apostolic Church of Queensland in Gladstone, this Sunday.

Piper's parents picked out her christening dress on Piper's first shopping trip.

In the mean time, the new parents are just enjoying getting to know their baby and spending time with her.

Katie said the best thing so far about being a mum to Piper was "having lots of cuddles, just little quirky funny things that she does, we get to watch and see, she's very content which is very nice”.