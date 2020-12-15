Newborn foal left without mother following brutal killing

Locals have been left fuming after a mare was shot and killed near a residential area, leaving its newborn foal to fend for itself. GRAPHIC

BLUEWATER residents have been left fuming after a mare was shot and killed near a residential area, leaving its newborn foal to fend for itself.

Members of a group dedicated to looking after the brumbies that congregate in the Bluewater area believe the killing happened Thursday last week, and the grisly scene in a creek bed near the upper reaches of Forestry Road was discovered by a walker on Saturday.

A stallion had also been shot and killed and its carcass found nearby.

The baby mare, now 12 days old, was taken to a vet and is now in foster care until a permanent home can be found.

The grisly scene near Forestry Road, Bluewater, where a mare and stallion had been shot, leaving a newborn foal to fend for itself

Rahni Harrison, of Bluewater Brumbies Inc, said locals were left devastated at the shooting.

"People were crying at the scene, it's disgusting that someone would do this," she said.

"People said they heard gunshots in the area on Thursday. On Saturday a person walking their dog made the discovery.

"We fully believe this was intentional. It's like they used them for target practice; there were no head shots and the bodies had multiple gunshot wounds.

"It makes me sick that people like this are out there."

The newborn foal that was left to fend for itself

Ms Harrison, who is a horse owner and a resident of the Bluewater area for almost 10 years, said the foal would have died the next day had nobody found him when they did.

"He wouldn't have survived, no chance," she said.

"He would've lasted one day at the most. It would have been a matter of hours before he died.

"What's just as upsetting is that people go to that area all the time, particularly kids, and I can't imagine how traumatising it would have been if a child stumbled across it."

Police have been notified about the shootings, along with the RSPCA.

The stallion that was shot and killed at Bluewater

Ms Harrison said the Bluewater Brumbies group had been formed after local residents expressed their concerns about council attempts to euthanize wild brumbies on a property.

"These brumbies had been around a long time, they are not feral," she said.

"They definitely don't cause trouble for motorists.

"Most reports (about problem brumbies) point to Rollingstone, but these brumbies have nothing to do with Rollingstone.

"They are no problem to us."

Ms Harrison said the group currently had no leads on who carried out the shootings.

"It looks more like torture than a shooting," she said.

"It's scary that there's people out there doing it. I'd hate to think there's kids running around with .22 calibre rifles doing things as sick as this."

The Bluewater Brumbies group is fundraising for the care of the foal, and details can be found on its Facebook page.

