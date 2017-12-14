Menu
Newborn baby's name to carry on proud heritage

PEACEFUL: Mother Tiffany Falls says newborn Theodore Knox Falls is "happy and calm”. Julia Bartrim
Julia Bartrim
BABY Theodore Knox Falls has reached his first milestone, turning one week old on Sunday.

His mother, Tiffany Falls, was at the Gladstone Yacht Club on Saturday December 2, when her waters broke.

Theodore was delivered the next morning at 9.19am at Gladstone's Mater Hospital weighing 3.1kg and measuring 48cm.

He was Mrs Falls' and her husband Jared's first baby.

"It's definitely an adjustment, you have this baby growing in your belly for nine months and then to have it in your arms; it's amazing," Mrs Falls said.

Mr and Mrs Falls and grandmother Jenny Falls came back to the Mater on Tuesday for the newborn's check up.

"He's picked up weight and he's feeding," Mrs Falls said.

Theodore was named after a Little Golden Book: Theodore Mouse Goes to Sea which Mr Falls read when he was young.

His middle name, Knox, stems from the Falls side of the family which trace their ancestry back to renowned 16th century Scottish reformer John Knox.

Topics:  mater hospital gladstone newborn baby new parents

