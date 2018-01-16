Newborn baby gives parents a surprise

UNEXPECTED: Chris Simpson and Felicity Hargreaves with daughter Maddison and newborn Chase Alexander Simpson.

THIS little bundle of joy managed to give his parents a big surprise.

When Gladstone couple Felicity Hargreaves and partner Chris Simpson went for their 20-week pregnancy test, they were told they'd be having a baby girl.

Acting on that assumption the couple got everything ready, only to find out at the birth, their "girl" was a boy.

Chase Alexander Simpson was born on January 13 at Gladstone Hospital weighing nine pounds two and a half ounces.

"He wore pink the first night," father, Chris said.

But the couple soon had him dressed in colours considered more masculine quickly.

He is the couple's third baby and will join big sisters Maddison and Ruby at home very soon.

By coincidence, both Felicity and Chris had relatives with the middle name Alexander, so the middle name of the baby was easy. Chase was chosen by the couple purely because they both agreed it was a nice name.

Chase, dressed in a colourful blue onesie at the hospital yesterday, was surrounded by family members, including sister Maddison.

He seemed to be managing all the excitement OK.

"He's pretty chilled, he's good," Felicity said.

The couple were not convinced he would stay that way when they got him home.

"We'll see how he goes," they both said with a laugh.

The couple have lived in Gladstone "forever" and said the newest addition to the family would probably grow up to be a born and bred Gladstone boy.

"The midwives at Gladstone Hospital have been excellent," Felicity said.