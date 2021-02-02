Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A newborn baby was rushed to hospital, but died, after it was found unresponsive in a bathtub inside a western Sydney home.
A newborn baby was rushed to hospital, but died, after it was found unresponsive in a bathtub inside a western Sydney home.
News

Newborn baby drowns in bathtub

by Anthony Piovesan
2nd Feb 2021 6:55 PM

A newborn baby has died after drowning in a bathtub in a western Sydney house on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the house in Shalvey about 12.10pm following reports a baby was non-responsive in the home's bathtub.

The eight-week-old was then taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a serious condition, but she couldn't be saved.

Police will interview a 35-year-old woman who is currently in hospital undergoing a mental health assessment.

NCA NewsWire understands the woman is the child's mother.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Newborn baby drowns in bathtub

baby death drowning

Just In

    WA Premier’s swipe at NSW

    WA Premier’s swipe at NSW
    • 2nd Feb 2021 7:12 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RELEASED: Gladstone Harbour’s 2020 report card

        Premium Content RELEASED: Gladstone Harbour’s 2020 report card

        News Here are the results of the probe into the harbour’s health.

        Christmas MDMA fun scuppered by police

        Premium Content Christmas MDMA fun scuppered by police

        News “My client wanted to have some fun but was unable to do that.”

        Boilermaker intercepted with drugs on car dashboard

        Premium Content Boilermaker intercepted with drugs on car dashboard

        News The cannabis was found by a responding police officer.