New York photographer shines positive light on Calliope teen

PICTURE PERFECT: New York photographer Rick Guidotti, Calliope teen Zach Jennery and Jessica Poynton at the launch of photographic exhibition Redefining Beauty.

A CALLIOPE teenager who's happiest outside mowing the lawn with his dad, has featured in a New York photographer's project aimed at shining a positive light on disabilities.

Zach Jenner, 13, was one of about 30 people photographed by award-winning photographer Rick Guidotti for the exhibition, Redefining Beauty.

The exhibition is the first of its kind in Australia and the world, focussing on children and adults affected by genetic conditions located on the 18th chromosome.

The Rosella State School student has Tetrasomy 18p, a rare chromosomal disorder which causes developmental delays.

While its impact ranges from each person, in Zach's case it's caused symptoms similar to cerebral palsy and autism.

Zach's parents David Jenner and Karina Ruler were proud of his son's involvement in the exhibition, aimed at raising awareness on chromosome 18 disabilities.

As members of the Chromosone 18 Research Centre, Zach was offered the opportunity to be involved.

"It's about getting people to see Zach, and other kids like Zach, not as different but as normal people and to really just appreciate them for who they are," Mr Jenner said.

They travelled to the Sunshine Coast yesterday for the official launch of the exhibition at the Sunshine Plaza.

Mr Jenner said they had counted the days for the launch since September when Mr Guidotti photographed Zach at Maroochydoore Beach and the Buderim Ginger Factory.

He struggled to put into words what it was like to see the end product.

Mr Guidotti, the human rights organisation founder of Positive Exposure, was commissioned by The Chromosome 18 Registry and Research Society Australasia support group to create the exhibition.

"Redefining how we see one another and recognising the beauty in our difference is what Positive Exposure is all about," Mr Guidotti said.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring this exhibition to the Coast and it would be great to see it tour further across the country."