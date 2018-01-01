New Year's Day: What's open in Gladstone today?

New Year's Day - the last public holiday until Australia Day, sees a suite of businesses close their doors.
But a few of the big names are open today.
Check out the list we've compiled below:
Want to let us know your business' opening hours? Comment on the story below, or on Facebook, or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.
OPENING HOURS | Live list
Stockland Gladstone: Open 10am - 4pm
Medical services
Chemist Warehouse: Open until 5pm
Supermarkets
Woolworths (all stores): Open until 6pm
Coles (all stores): Open until 6pm
Aldi (all stores): Open until 6pm
Spar Express Sun Valley: Open until 8pm
Spar Express New Auckland: Open until 5pm
Night Owl Gladstone: Open until midnight
Drake's IGA Gladstone: Open until 7pm
Cafes and eateries
Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar : Open 7am - 10pm
Fresh Fix Cafe: Closed
Coffee Club Grand Hotel Goondoon St: Open 7am - 2pm
RockS@lt Gladstone: Closed until January 5
RockS@lt Tannum Sands: Closed until January 5
Public services
Administration offices and depots: Closed
Agnes Water RTC: Closed
Animal Pound Facility: Closed
Benaraby Landfill: Open 7am - 3pm
Boyne Tannum Community Centre and Library: Closed
Cemeteries: Closed
Community Advisory Service: Closed
Gladstone Aquatic Centre: Open 10am - 4pm
Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum: Closed
Library: Agnes Water, Gladstone, Miriam Vale & Calliope: Closed
Mt Larcom RTC & Library: Closed
Tondoon Botanic Gardens: Open 7am - 6pm
Retail
Autobarn: Closed
Dan Murphy's: Open 10am - 7pm
Target Country: Open 9am - 4pm
Big W: Open 10am - 4pm
Kmart: Open 9am - 6pm
Bunnings: Open 7am - 6pm
Officeworks: Open 10am - 4pm
Smokemart Stockland: Open 10am - 4pm
Rip Curl Gladstone: Open 9am - 4pm
Entertainment
Yaralla Sports Club: Open 10am - 4pm
Lake Awoonga Boating & Leisure Hire: Open 8am - 5pm
Gladstone Cinemas: Open - check session times
Civic Video Gladstone: Open 10am - 8pm
Other
Mopheadz Hair Agnes Water: Closed
Top Produce & Saddlery: Closed