New Year's Day: What's open in Gladstone today?

New Year's Day - the last public holiday until Australia Day, sees a suite of businesses close their doors.

But a few of the big names are open today.

Check out the list we've compiled below:

OPENING HOURS | Live list

Stockland Gladstone: Open 10am - 4pm

Medical services

Chemist Warehouse: Open until 5pm

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): Open until 6pm

Coles (all stores): Open until 6pm

Aldi (all stores): Open until 6pm

Spar Express Sun Valley: Open until 8pm

Spar Express New Auckland: Open until 5pm

Night Owl Gladstone: Open until midnight

Drake's IGA Gladstone: Open until 7pm

Cafes and eateries

Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar : Open 7am - 10pm

Fresh Fix Cafe: Closed

Coffee Club Grand Hotel Goondoon St: Open 7am - 2pm

RockS@lt Gladstone: Closed until January 5

RockS@lt Tannum Sands: Closed until January 5

Public services

Administration offices and depots: Closed

Agnes Water RTC: Closed

Animal Pound Facility: Closed

Benaraby Landfill: Open 7am - 3pm

Boyne Tannum Community Centre and Library: Closed

Cemeteries: Closed

Community Advisory Service: Closed

Gladstone Aquatic Centre: Open 10am - 4pm

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum: Closed

Library: Agnes Water, Gladstone, Miriam Vale & Calliope: Closed

Mt Larcom RTC & Library: Closed

Tondoon Botanic Gardens: Open 7am - 6pm

Retail

Autobarn: Closed

Dan Murphy's: Open 10am - 7pm

Target Country: Open 9am - 4pm

Big W: Open 10am - 4pm

Kmart: Open 9am - 6pm

Bunnings: Open 7am - 6pm

Officeworks: Open 10am - 4pm

Smokemart Stockland: Open 10am - 4pm

Rip Curl Gladstone: Open 9am - 4pm

Entertainment

Yaralla Sports Club: Open 10am - 4pm

Lake Awoonga Boating & Leisure Hire: Open 8am - 5pm

Gladstone Cinemas: Open - check session times

Civic Video Gladstone: Open 10am - 8pm

Other

Mopheadz Hair Agnes Water: Closed

Top Produce & Saddlery: Closed