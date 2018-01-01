Menu
New Year's Day: What's open in Gladstone today?

OPEN TODAY: Stockland Gladstone.
OPEN TODAY: Stockland Gladstone. Paul Braven GLA190815STOCKLAND
Julia Bartrim
by

New Year's Day - the last public holiday until Australia Day, sees a suite of businesses close their doors.

But a few of the big names are open today.

Check out the list we've compiled below:  

Want to let us know your business' opening hours? Comment on the story below, or on Facebook, or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.

 

OPENING HOURS | Live list

Stockland Gladstone: Open 10am - 4pm

Gladstone Central shopping centre.
Gladstone Central shopping centre. Contributed

Medical services

Chemist Warehouse: Open until 5pm

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): Open until 6pm

Coles (all stores): Open until 6pm

Aldi (all stores): Open until 6pm

Spar Express Sun Valley: Open until 8pm

Spar Express New Auckland: Open until 5pm

Night Owl Gladstone: Open until midnight

Drake's IGA Gladstone: Open until 7pm

 

Drake Supermarkets have taken on another IGA store in Gladstone. Brook Osmond is happy to be working for Drake.
Drake Supermarkets have taken on another IGA store in Gladstone. Brook Osmond is happy to be working for Drake. Brenda Strong

 

Cafes and eateries

Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar : Open 7am - 10pm

Fresh Fix Cafe: Closed

Coffee Club Grand Hotel Goondoon St: Open 7am - 2pm

RockS@lt Gladstone: Closed until January 5

RockS@lt Tannum Sands: Closed until January 5

 

White Party at Lightbox.
White Party at Lightbox. Paul Braven

Public services

Administration offices and depots: Closed

Agnes Water RTC: Closed

Animal Pound Facility: Closed

Benaraby Landfill: Open 7am - 3pm

Boyne Tannum Community Centre and Library: Closed

Cemeteries: Closed

Community Advisory Service: Closed

Gladstone Aquatic Centre: Open 10am - 4pm

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum: Closed

Library: Agnes Water, Gladstone, Miriam Vale & Calliope: Closed

Mt Larcom RTC & Library: Closed

Tondoon Botanic Gardens: Open 7am - 6pm

 

Sue Smart and Ian Lindley at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.
Sue Smart and Ian Lindley at Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Paul Braven

Retail

Autobarn: Closed

Dan Murphy's: Open 10am - 7pm

Target Country: Open 9am - 4pm

Big W: Open 10am - 4pm

Kmart: Open 9am - 6pm

Bunnings: Open 7am - 6pm

Officeworks: Open 10am - 4pm

Smokemart Stockland: Open 10am - 4pm

Rip Curl Gladstone: Open 9am - 4pm

 

NEW LOOK: Gladstone Bunnings Warehouse worker Jewel Ienna started painting a room at the Women's Health centre yesterday, and hopes to be finished by today. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
NEW LOOK: Gladstone Bunnings Warehouse worker Jewel Ienna started painting a room at the Women's Health centre yesterday, and hopes to be finished by today. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA060416PAINT

 

Entertainment

Yaralla Sports Club: Open 10am - 4pm

Lake Awoonga Boating & Leisure Hire: Open 8am - 5pm

Gladstone Cinemas: Open - check session times

Civic Video Gladstone: Open 10am - 8pm

 

Staff at Yaralla Sports Club.
Staff at Yaralla Sports Club.

Other

Mopheadz Hair Agnes Water: Closed

Top Produce & Saddlery: Closed

Local Partners