New Year's Day opening hours from across the region

Stockland is open on New Year's Day. Paul Braven GLA190815STOCKLAND

WITH plenty of Gladstone business shutting their doors over the holiday period, we've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

Gladstone Regional Council

Administration and Depots: Closed 5pm Christmas Eve to January 2.

Agnes Water RTC: Closed 4.30pm Christmas Eve to January 2.

Animal Pound Facility: Open 9am-6pm by appointment only on December 31.

Boyne Tannum Community Centre: Closed 4.30pm Christmas Eve to January 2.

Cemeteries: Unavailable for services January 1. Vehicle and pedestrian access available throughout the Christmas/New Year period.

Community Engagement Centre: Closed 5pm Christmas Eve to January 2.

Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre: Closed December 22 to January 6.

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum: Closed 5pm December 24 to January 2.

Libraries (except Miriam Vale): Closed 5pm December 24 to January 2.

Miriam Vale Library: Closed 5pm December 21 to January 2.

Mt Larcom RTC: Closed December 31.

Shopping centres

Stockland Gladstone: Open New Year's Eve 9am-5:30pm, New Year's Day 10am-4pm.

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): Open New Year's Eve normal hours, New Year's Day 9am-6pm.

Coles (all stores): Open New Year's Eve normal hours, New Year's Day 9am-6pm.

Aldi (all stores): Open New Year's Eve normal hours, New Year's Day 9am-6pm.

Fordy's Spar Express Sun Valley: Open New Year's Eve normal hours, New Year's Day 5am - 8pm.

Spar Express New Auckland: Open New Year's Eve normal hours, New Year's Day 6am - 5pm.

Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am - midnight each day.

Major retail stores

Autobarn: Open New Year's Eve normal hours, closed New Year's Day.

Super Cheap Auto: Open New Year's Eve 8:30am-5pm, New Year's Day 10am-5pm.

Dan Murphy's: Open New Year's Eve 9am-9pm, closed New Year's Day.

Big W: Open New Year's Eve normal hours, Closed New Year's Day.

Kmart: Open New Year's Eve normal hours, New Years Day 9am-6pm.

Bunnings: Open New Year's Eve 6:30am-7pm, New Year's Day 7am-6pm.

Harvey Norman: Open New Year's Eve 9am-5:30pm, Closed New Year's Day.

Medical services

Harbour City Family Practice: Closed New Year's Day.

Blooms the Chemist: Open New Year's Day.

Cafes and eateries

Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar : Closed from Sunday December 23 - January 8.

Fast Food

McDonalds: Open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Hungry Jacks: Open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Subway: Open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.