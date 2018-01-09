New year, new baby for Nepalese couple

HAPPY AND HEALTHY: Nirvan Shrestha is the first born child to Nepalese parents Rashmi and Sushil Shrestha. Nirvan was born at Gladstone Base Hospital at 9:30am on January 8.

A GLADSTONE couple are in celebration mode after the birth of their healthy newborn baby boy early Monday morning.

Introduced to the world at 9.30am on January 8 at Gladstone Base Hospital, Nirvan Shrestha is the first child born to mother Rashmi and father Sushil.

Originally from Nepal, the couple are looking forward to the prospect of raising their family in the Gladstone area.

Sushil said he moved to Australia about three years ago, and Rashmi had been here for closer to nine years, and they were enjoying living in Australia.

He said the couple had been eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first son.

"We've been really excited for a long time,” he said.

"He's the first baby in all of our family.

"Obviously this is a new person in our life so it's a bit different than what we're used to.

"We're planning to stay in Gladstone.”

Extended family, while also excited to meet the newest addition to their family, have had to wait just a little longer.

"They've seen him in photos and videos,” Sushil said.

Although thrilled with the birth, Sushil said the couple would probably just stick to having the one child.

"This one is enough,” he said.

The couple wanted to thank the staff at Gladstone Base Hospital for the care and support they received during the process.

Sushil described hospital nurses and doctors as "good, helpful people”.

Rashmi and Sushil are looking forward to getting their new bundle of joy back home, and settling into their new life as a family in Gladstone.