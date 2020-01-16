New workshops to enjoy at Blues Fest

Hussy Hicks will perform at Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival this February 21-23 at the SES Grounds.

Hussy Hicks will perform at Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival this February 21-23 at the SES Grounds.

THREE more acts have been added to the 2020 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival line-up.

Central Queensland’s Silky Fuzz, upbeat band Gypsyrumble and dynamic duo Hussy Hicks will join the likes of Jeff Lang, 8Ball Aitken and Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band at the 1770 SES grounds this February.

Having just come back from a US tour in Texas, rock band Silky Fuzz will play on the Saturday at noon.

The CQ band has opened for artists such as The Presets, Dune Rats, Vera Blue, Thundamentals and Kim Churchill.

Silky Fuzz

With each member hailing from different backgrounds, Silky Fuzz have collided to form a blues/reggae/rock band with their own twist on the Australian rock culture.

Woodford Folk Festival favourites Gyspyrumble will play on the Friday at 7.30pm and critically acclaimed duo Hussy Hicks will play on Saturday at 3.30pm.

Alongside their own performances, Gypsyrumble and Hussy Hicks will each have a performer workshop for festival goers.

Gypsy Rumble

At 9am on Saturday, Gypseyrumble will guide attendees through several of their tunes using basic to advanced ukulele, guitar, banjo and percussion skills.

And at the same time on Sunday, Hussy Hicks will guide people through the fundamentals of song writing, incorporating blues and folk genres.

Both workshops cost $20 with limited spaces, so attendees are encouraged to register now to not miss out on the action.

Register at agnesbluesandroots.com.au/events/performer-workshops-2020/.

2020 Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival is from February 21-23 at the SES Grounds, , Seventeen Seventy.

Three Day Tickets are $154 with Day Passes also available. For more information, visit agnesbluesandroots.com.au.