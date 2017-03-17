New worker's agreement still unclear for major Gladstone industry

NEGOTIATIONS for a new enterprise bargaining agreement at NRG Power Station are continuing between management and unions.

"Some progress is being made - we have further dates set down, and are certainly not in any dispute stage as yet," acting general manager Nigel Warrington said.

Last month about 50 workers protested at the power station over the proposed new EBA.

Unions claim if the current agreement was cancelled it would make it easier for NRG to bring in contractors at a reduced rate of pay, which could see permanent workers lose their jobs.

Central Queensland organiser for the Electrical Trade Union Craig Giddins told The Observer last month NRG was also looking at bringing a two-tiered pay system, which would mean "new starters" would be paid less.

Meanwhile NRG maintains the Enterprise Bargaining Agreement it had put on the table would bring the power station "in line with the rest of the power industry".