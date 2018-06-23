New women's group will help women find their voice

HAVE YOUR SAY: Tracey Smith and Cassie Farias want local women to feel empowered to use their voice. They are holding a WomanSpeak class in July.

CASSIE Farias, a social worker, and Tracey Smith, an artist, musician and healer, had been wanting to get involved in a project that supports women to speak up - and now they've got the chance.

The two local women have been selected to be local leaders for international organisation WomanSpeak.

WomanSpeak is designed to provide a safe and therapeutic space for women to confidently speak their mind in public settings.

"Speaking up can be about feeling confident to speak to peers in a workspace or being comfortable as a host at a wedding," Tracey said.

She said the sessions she and Cassie would run would involve much more than just public speaking.

"It's public speaking training but it also supports women in harnessing the power and wisdom of their bodies," she said.

It's about tuning into their own wisdom, which I love, I think we've all got wonderful things to share.

Tracey and Cassie applied to WomanSpeak to become trainers about six weeks ago and have been training for the past month.

Check out the introductory class on Thursday, July 26, at 7pm at WIN's Inclusion Centre, 21 Off St, Gladstone.

For more information go to the Facebook page or phone Tracey on 0448748 984.

Tickets are $10.

Book and pay online at womanspeak.com.