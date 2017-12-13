WATCH: New women's fashion store has something for all sizes

Heath Blake is proud of his new shop and the affordable range on offer.

GLADSTONE'S latest fashion store will make anyone look good.

Scarlett's Secret Fashions opened yesterday at the Windmill Centre, opposite Stockland Gladstone.

Heath Blake, whose wife Lisa Cowan runs Lane 3 Fashion, is the man behind the store and says he thinks he has found a niche market to work in.

"We're trying to cater for the small to the large," he said.

"(Most stores) tend to cater just for the smaller size for the ladies, once you go to a certain size, you have no style in the clothing.

"We're just trying to bring a bit of style and fashion to the ladies that are a bit bigger and make them feel good about themselves."

The store sells women's clothing only at the moment, but Mr Blake said there was room to expand in the future.

"There's a few bigger fellas getting around now, so we'd love to look after them as well," he said.

Scarlett's Secret Fashions sells shoes, accessories and handbags too.

Mr Blake said they pushed to open before Christmas and with the races on this Saturday, it really is perfect timing.

Mr Blake's two jobs could hardly be further apart. He owns a maintenance business in Gladstone and now runs the new store.

The new store will be open six days a week, Monday to Saturday from 9am-5.30pm and later on Thursday nights.

Scarlett's Secret Fashions is next to Mandy's Hairworkz on Philip St.