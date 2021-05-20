New weapon in mice plague crisis

Warren farmer Ben Storer said they were regularly pulling up to '300 mice a night' out of their swimming pool during the plague.

The NSW government has secured 5000 litres of one of the world’s strongest mice-killing chemicals in the latest bid to crack down on the ongoing crisis plaguing rural farmers.

The deadly chemical, anticoagulant bromadiolone, has been sourced locally and could be distributed within days.

“As soon as the Commonwealth’s APVMA (Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority) gives us approval to use bromadiolone for baiting crop perimeters we can start to distribute it out through our treatment stations absolutely free of charge to farmers,” agriculture minister Adam Marshall said.

He said 5000 litres is enough to treat about 95 tonnes of grain, with the chemical to build a “mice-free fortress”.

“This is an unprecedented plague with no blueprint on how to handle it, but we’re giving our farmers the tools they need to combat these vile vermin,” Mr Marshall said.

The chemical will only be handled by experts from Local Land Services to ensure no other wildlife is harmed.

The NSW government has secured one of the world’s strongest mice killing chemicals. Picture: Supplied

Farmers can register for grain treatment on the government website.

“We are in the final stages of confirming locations, but we’ll have sites running right through affected areas, from Wagga Wagga to Walgett, and Moree to Jerilderie,” Mr Marshall said.

Earlier in the week an animal rights organisation pleaded with farmers not to kill the mice, arguing the rodents should not be denied their “right” to food because of the “dangerous notion of human supremacy”.

The comments came from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) during the height of the devastating mouse plague and sparked backlash from farmers and the Deputy PM.

The plague is on track to cause up to $100 million worth of damage and has already contributed to the mental health crisis in the regions.

Some farmers have lost as much as $300,000 each in ruined crops as the mice chew through anything they can get their teeth in.

“We urge farmers and residents to avoid poisoning these animals,” PETA spokeswoman Aleesha Naxakis told NCA NewsWire.

PETA spokeswoman Aleesha Naxakis. Picture: Supplied via NCA NewsWire

“This cruel killing method not only subjects innocent mice to unbearably painful deaths, but also poses the risk of spreading bacteria in water when mouse carcasses appear in water tanks.”

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack fired up, labelling the idea “bloody stupid”.

“You have these people who have never left the city and wouldn’t know if their backside was on fire, then all of a sudden they’re telling farmers what to do?,” he said.

“The only good mouse is a dead mouse.”

On Wednesday it was revealed the mice were turning to cannibalism in order to survive.

NSW farmer Xavier Martin, from Gunnedah, revealed the numbers of mice in his fields had gotten so extreme that some of the mice had run out of food and resorted to eating each other.

Farmers fear there’s no end to the plague in sight. Picture: David Swift

“They eat each others’ heads off, and then by the time they get to the lungs and heart they tend to leave it,” Mr Martin said.

“You’ll find the lower half of a mouse left behind – so you still have to clean it up.”

The NSW government last week announced an aid package for rural communities struggling to contain the mice.

The $50m package offers free grain treatment for farmers and rebates for small businesses paying out of pocket for bait.

Originally published as New weapon in mice plague crisis