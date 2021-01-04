Menu
Gladstone’s Spinnaker Park will soon be linked to East Shores.
New walking trail to link East Shores to Spinnaker Park

Darryn Nufer
4th Jan 2021 11:09 AM
Work has started on a new walking trail that will ultimately link up Gladstone’s East Shores precinct to Spinnaker Park.

A 500m pathway extension at the Gladstone Marina will mean people will be able to see more of the iconic Auckland Creek on their leisurely walks.

The extension from Matthew Flinders Bridge will wrap around Auckland Creek, behind CQUniversity.

The pathway is slowly taking shape after shovels hit the ground late last year.

Once the tree planting and turf works are complete, walkers will be able to safely access the pathway.

The project has created six jobs with local suppliers also providing materials.

It is part of the second stage of Gladstone Ports Corporation’s walking trail project to connect locals with nature and provide more walking trails around the Gladstone Marina.

Once complete, the trail will stretch a kilometre from Matthew Flinders Bridge to Bryan Jordan Drive and connect to the roundabout at Alf O’Rourke Drive, creating five kilometres of uninterrupted waterfront views.

There will be no road traffic disruptions while the works are carried out.

